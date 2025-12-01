Woman arrested after boyfriend dies after falling off the 14th floor of apartment in Kilimani during fight - See PHOTO from the scene!







Monday, December 01, 2025 - A tragic incident in Kilimani, Nairobi, has left residents in shock after a man died following a fall from the 14th floor of an apartment along Kindaruma Road.

Police say the fall occurred during a fight with his girlfriend, who has since been arrested as investigations continue.

Photos from the scene show the man’s lifeless body lying on the roof of a parked salon car, which was badly damaged by the impact.

Authorities are piecing together the events leading to the fatal altercation, with the case drawing widespread attention online.





The Kenyan DAILY POST