“Why would someone dress like this infront of parents?”! LADY’s attire during a burial ceremony causes a buzz (PHOTO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A lady’s choice of attire during a burial ceremony has sparked heated debate on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of her outfit for such a solemn occasion.

The photo, which has been widely shared online, shows the lady dressed in what many netizens described as revealing and unsuitable, especially given the presence of parents.

“Why would someone dress like this in front of parents?” one user asked, echoing the sentiments of many.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST