This bold plus-size Kenyan LADY is trending for all the wrong reasons - TikTok is not for the faint hearted (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - They say social media isn’t a “real place,” but let’s be honest - trolls online can throw tackles that bruise more than just your ego.

For years, X (formerly Twitter) carried the crown as the “toxic king,” but lately, TikTok seems to be catching up fast.

A case in point is this video of a confident, plus-size woman joining a popular tiktok dance challenge, radiating joy and energy.

But instead of celebrating her moves, trolls hijacked the comments section with cruel remarks about her weight.

The focus shifted from her dancing to body-shaming, and some of the comments were downright unbelievable.

Acha sasa tuanze na video yenyewe before tuone comments zinasemaje 😂 🧵[bookmark] pic.twitter.com/GoiltG1fYE — ~•𝐊𝐔 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄•~ (@dansilly_ke) December 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST