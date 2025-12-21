Why Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA was arrested after landing in Saudi Arabia for official duty and his passport confiscated







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was reportedly arrested during an official trip to Saudi Arabia after alcohol was found in his luggage.

The incident occurred on Friday 19th December 2025 while the Senator was on an official tour with the Senate Committee on Energy.

Saudi authorities reportedly confiscated his passport at the airport, following the discovery.

Adding to the embarrassment, the Kenyan Government had to intervene, sending the Kenyan Ambassador to secure his release, despite the Senator’s history of publicly criticizing President Ruto’s administration.

Observers on social media were quick to point out the irony, noting that while Senator Sifuna often attacks the Government domestically, it was the very same Government that came to his aid abroad after he was arrested.





The Kenyan DAILY POST