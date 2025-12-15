Well-endowed worship LADY sparks debate after turning up in church rocking a figure-hugging outfit (VIDEO)







Monday, December 15, 2025 - A video circulating online has sparked heated reactions after a worship lady was captured leading praise and worship in church while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that left little to the imagination.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen deeply immersed in worship as she confidently ministers on the altar, her tight dress clearly accentuating her curvaceous, bottle-shaped figure.

The video has ignited mixed reactions among netizens, with some praising her confidence and focus on worship, while others questioned whether the outfit was appropriate for a church setting.

As the debate rages on, the clip continues to trend, reopening discussions around dress code within places of worship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST