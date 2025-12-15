“Huyu Pastor Anagula?” - Video of a lady nearly worshipping Nigerian preacher Apostle JOSHUA SELMAN leaves netizens with endless questions







Monday, December 15, 2025 - A video circulating online has left netizens talking after a lady was seen almost worshipping popular Nigerian preacher, Apostle Joshua Selman, during a recent service.

In the clip, the woman appears deeply engrossed in the preacher’s presence, prompting online viewers to react.

Netizens questioned the intensity of her devotion, with some speculating that the pastor might be chewing her ‘goodies’ secretly.

One social media user warned men about dating church women with strong spiritual commitments.

“Dear Men, Avoid church women whose real husband is the pastor. You will always come second to the pulpit, the phone calls, the “spiritual authority.” You’re not dating a woman, you’re competing with a man in a collar. Walk away early,” he reacted to the video.

