VIDEOs of Former Lugari MP CYRUS JIRONGO indulging in alcohol with friends before he died in a road accident emerge - He was taking hard liquor

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo has died following a tragic road accident in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Jirongo passed away early Saturday morning after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a bus at the Karai area along the busy Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Sarah Chumo confirmed that the crash occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on December 13, 2025.

According to friends and relatives, Jirongo was driving himself and was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

 Reports indicate that he had earlier been in Naivasha for a meeting and was on his way back to Nairobi when the fatal crash occurred.

Other accounts suggest he may have been heading to his rural home in Lugari, Kakamega County.

Police said Jirongo’s vehicle was badly damaged in the collision.

Friends who rushed to the scene were later directed to a local mortuary where his body had been taken.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media show Jirongo’s final hours before the crash, capturing him in a jovial mood with friends while drinking alcohol.

It is believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to the fatal crash.



