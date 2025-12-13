VIDEOs of Former Lugari MP CYRUS JIRONGO indulging in alcohol with friends before he died in a road accident emerge - He was taking hard liquor







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo has died following a tragic road accident in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Jirongo passed away early Saturday morning after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a bus at the Karai area along the busy Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Sarah Chumo confirmed that the crash occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on December 13, 2025.

According to friends and relatives, Jirongo was driving himself and was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Reports indicate that he had earlier been in Naivasha for a meeting and was on his way back to Nairobi when the fatal crash occurred.

Other accounts suggest he may have been heading to his rural home in Lugari, Kakamega County.

Police said Jirongo’s vehicle was badly damaged in the collision.

Friends who rushed to the scene were later directed to a local mortuary where his body had been taken.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media show Jirongo’s final hours before the crash, capturing him in a jovial mood with friends while drinking alcohol.

Mirembe means peace in Luhya, Obuyanzi means abundance, prosperity, fullness, plenty. This is what Cyrus Jirongo was telling his buddies before going to heaven. pic.twitter.com/Tkg53Ar1wL — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) December 13, 2025

More videos of Cyrus Jirongo's farewell. This one looked more of a premonition. It looked like his final days were near however much he was healthy. They thanked God for peace. The former Lugari MP died in a car crash along Nairobi-Nakuru highway. pic.twitter.com/hsvBsajjXi — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) December 13, 2025

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo's last public event looked more of a farewell party. I don't understand Luhya though. He met several friends. pic.twitter.com/yrnDKkzo5W — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) December 13, 2025

It is believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to the fatal crash.







