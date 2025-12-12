Veteran Kenyan politician CYRUS JIRONGO is dead





Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan politician Cyrus Shakhalaga Jirongo has passed away following a tragic road accident on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway early Saturday morning.

Police reports indicate that the 64-year-old former Lugari Member of Parliament was driving alone to his rural home in Lugari when his vehicle collided head-on with a 45-seater bus at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Rift Valley traffic enforcement officer Sarah Chumo confirmed the incident, noting that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Jirongo’s political career spanned more than three decades.

Born in Lugari in 1961, he rose to prominence in 1992 as the youthful leader of the influential Youth for KANU ’92 movement, which mobilized support for President Daniel arap Moi during Kenya’s transition to multiparty democracy.

His organizational skills propelled him into Parliament in 1997, where he represented Lugari Constituency.

In 2002, President Moi appointed him Minister for Rural Development, though his tenure ended later that year when KANU lost power.

Jirongo later founded the Kenya African Democratic Development Union (KADDU), reclaiming his Lugari seat in 2007 and serving until 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.