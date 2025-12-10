VIDEO of a KALENJIN man being beaten up by his wife sparks online uproar







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A disturbing video of a domestic altercation between a Kalenjin couple has gone viral, sparking a heated conversation about violence against men.

In the clip, the couple is seen in the middle of a tense argument.

The man, visibly angry, slaps his wife.

She immediately retaliates with a harder slap, leading to a heated altercation.

Within seconds, she overpowers him and continues assaulting him as their frightened children watch helplessly in the background.

The video has triggered uproar across social media platforms, with many Kenyans condemning the violence and highlighting how abuse directed at men is often overlooked.

Commentators have urged authorities and community leaders to take domestic violence against all genders seriously and intervene before such conflicts escalate further.

The Kenyan DAILY POST