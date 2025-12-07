Tunaua! Rogue bouncers captured on camera beating up a young reveler at Naamin Sports Lounge in Kagio (VIDEO)

Sunday, December 7, 2025 - A shocking video has emerged showing a young man, Dennis Konye, being assaulted by rogue bouncers at Club Naamin Sports Lounge in Kagio, Kirinyaga County.
According to eyewitnesses and the video footage, the
bouncers repeatedly struck the young man on the chest and head.
One of the bouncers is heard in the footage making threats,
saying he will kill the young man.
Dennis Konye is currently being held at Kagio Police
Station, while the bouncers remain free, reportedly protected by the club
management.
Police are unfairly favoring the bar owner and changing the
case, in violation of the victim’s rights.
