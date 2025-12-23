TRENDING! A LADY leaks a PHOTO after having a good time with a MUBABA! He was deep asleep







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a lady leaked a photo showing herself having a good time with a “Mubaba” who appears to be deep in slumberland.

The trending image, which has been widely shared across social platforms, shows the woman posing confidently beside the older man, who seems completely knocked out and unaware of what is happening around him.

The photo has sparked reactions online, with netizens offering mixed reactions.

Some questioned why the lady would share such a private moment, while others jokingly suggested that the Mubaba may have been “overworked” after a long night.





The Kenyan DAILY POST