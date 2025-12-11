This Video of a young man goofing around with his mother has caused commotion on social media (WATCH)







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A lighthearted video of a young man goofing around with his mother has set social media abuzz, drawing both admiration and criticism.

In the clip, the son sneaks up behind his mother as she washes dishes in the kitchen, then playfully lifts her off the ground.

The moment, clearly filled with laughter and affection, quickly went viral, with many netizens praising the duo’s warm bond.

However, not everyone was amused.

For those raised in traditional African households, the stunt felt shocking and even disrespectful.

Some argued that such playful gestures would never have been tolerated by their parents.

The netizen who shared the video cheekily asked: “Would your parents have allowed this when you were growing up, or would you have been sent straight to the ancestors?”

While some celebrated the display of closeness between mother and son, others stressed the importance of boundaries. One user cautioned: “At some point let’s not joke beyond with our kids, we must have boundaries.”

The viral moment has since sparked a wider conversation about generational differences in parenting styles.

Watch the video.

Would your parents have allowed this when you were growing up, or would you have been sent straight to the ancestors? 😭 pic.twitter.com/dDQ81Hhfkt — LambChip (@_Lembz) December 10, 2025

