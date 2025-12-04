BBL struggles! LYDIA WANJIRU forced to carry a pillow everywhere after surgery (VIDEOs)







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Digital content creator, Lydia Wanjiru, has left her followers amused and intrigued after sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her daily struggles just weeks after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

In the now-viral clips, Lydia shows how she carries a soft pillow everywhere she goes, including while walking, boarding public transport, and sitting in restaurants, to avoid putting pressure on her healing lower body.

She explains that the pillow is essential during recovery, as post-BBL patients must avoid sitting directly to preserve the surgical results.

Her candid documentation has sparked widespread reactions online, with fans praising her openness and honesty.

Many noted that most influencers rarely reveal the uncomfortable realities of cosmetic surgery recovery.

Lydia also recently disclosed that she underwent two procedures: a tummy tuck and a BBL.

During a Q&A session with her followers, she revealed that she has not sat normally for five weeks since the surgeries.

How she sits using a BBL pillowpic.twitter.com/QR4gXu5AiD — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) December 3, 2025

