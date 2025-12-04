The moment auctioneers raided Trident Insurance Company - A whistleblower exposes the company’s financial woes (VIDEO)







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Trident Insurance Company, a domestic underwriter providing motor, medical and liability covers across Kenya, appears to be navigating a turbulent period, with reports pointing to delays in settling claims and meeting financial obligations.

In a recent development, auctioneers reportedly removed office assets after the firm allegedly failed to pay clients, highlighting operational pressures.

Sources indicate that payment schedules for claims and employee salaries have been extended over long periods, raising concerns about the company’s capacity to maintain consistent service.

One source claimed:

“Trident issues post-dated cheques that often bounce. For example, if a client demands Ksh 1 million, the company may issue Ksh 100,000 cheques starting from August 2026 and stretching even to 2028. When clients take legal action, Trident claims it can only pay in installments. Even after court judgments, cheques bounce. Employees’ salaries are also delayed. Clients’ belongings are being auctioned because Trident has failed to settle claims.”

Domestic underwriter Trident Insurance Company, which provides motor, medical, and liability covers across Kenya, appears to be navigating a turbulent period, with reports pointing to delays in settling claims and meeting financial obligations.



In a recent development,… pic.twitter.com/qc0mRYHfTb — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) December 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST