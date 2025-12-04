The moment auctioneers raided Trident Insurance Company - A whistleblower exposes the company’s financial woes (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Trident Insurance
Company, a domestic underwriter providing motor, medical and liability covers
across Kenya, appears to be navigating a turbulent period, with reports
pointing to delays in settling claims and meeting financial obligations.
In a recent development, auctioneers reportedly removed
office assets after the firm allegedly failed to pay clients, highlighting
operational pressures.
Sources indicate that payment schedules for claims and
employee salaries have been extended over long periods, raising concerns about
the company’s capacity to maintain consistent service.
One source claimed:
“Trident issues post-dated cheques that often bounce. For
example, if a client demands Ksh 1 million, the company may issue Ksh 100,000
cheques starting from August 2026 and stretching even to 2028. When clients
take legal action, Trident claims it can only pay in installments. Even after
court judgments, cheques bounce. Employees’ salaries are also delayed. Clients’
belongings are being auctioned because Trident has failed to settle claims.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
