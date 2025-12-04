Is Uasin Gishu Woman Rep and Deputy Speaker, GLADYS BOSS SHOLLEI, the worst-dressed female politician in Kenya? See how she turned up at a public function dressed (VIDEO)







Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Boss Shollei, has once again triggered a discussion online after a video of her appearance at a recent public function went viral.

In the clip, Shollei is seen dressed like a village woman, a look that immediately drew mixed reactions from netizens.

While some social media users praised her for embracing modest and relatable dressing, others questioned whether the outfit was suitable for a high-ranking Government official.

Her fashion choices have often generated conversation, and this latest appearance has continued to trend, sparking a wave of comments, memes, and opinions across various platforms.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei’s dress code at a public rally has shocked netizens! pic.twitter.com/0uSNCRpnzm — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST