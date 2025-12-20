The late CYRUS JIRONGO had over 38 children that none were mentioned in his obituary - PHOTO







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - The obituary of the late businessman and politician, Cyrus Jirongo, failed to mention any of his children, causing a buzz on social media.

Jirongo is said to have fathered many children over the years, a factor that made it difficult to list them individually in the obituary.

It is reported that he had 38 known children, with further claims indicating that he may have fathered additional children outside wedlock.

See a photo of the obituary.





