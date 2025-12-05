Speaker MOSES WETANGULA discloses whereabouts of ‘missing’ MP amid death rumours - ‘He Is Receiving Treatment in India’







Friday, December 05, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has strongly dismissed rumours circulating online alleging the death of Kwanza Constituency Member of Parliament, Ferdinand Wanyonyi.

Addressing lawmakers on Thursday, December 4th, Wetangula condemned the misinformation as malicious and insensitive, assuring Kenyans that the veteran legislator is alive and undergoing specialised treatment in India.

He revealed that Wanyonyi had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital for close to a month before doctors recommended referral abroad.

The MP is accompanied by his wife and daughter, who have remained by his side throughout his treatment.

“I want to clarify that the honourable Ferdinand Wanyonyi is unwell.”

“He was in Nairobi Hospital for about a month, and doctors recommended that we take him to India,” Wetangula stated.

The Speaker emphasised that he personally spoke with Wanyonyi via a conference call on Thursday morning, confirming that the lawmaker was in stable condition.

He added that the Clerk of the National Assembly also held a similar call with the MP shortly after.

Wetangula warned against spreading false reports, describing those behind the claims as “evil rumour mongers” intent on causing unnecessary alarm.

“Yesterday I had a conference call with him and his spouse, who took him. This morning the Clerk did the same. I am saying this to send a message to rumour mongers claiming he passed on,” he said.

Wanyonyi, who serves in the Departmental Committee on Agriculture, has been absent from parliamentary sessions for several weeks, sparking public concern.

He successfully retained his seat in both the 2017 and 2022 general elections on a FORD Kenya ticket, before the party merged with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST