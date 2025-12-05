Former Standard Group Senior Editor KIZITO NAMULANDA reveals that he was fired while battling cancer in an emotional post







Friday, December 05, 2025 - Former Standard Group journalist, Kizito Namulanda, has shared a deeply moving account of his battle with throat cancer and the shock of losing his job while undergoing treatment.

Namulanda, who worked at the media house for 15 years, says his ordeal began in February 2022 when doctors diagnosed him after noticing persistent hoarseness.

The news was devastating.

With a young son at home, he struggled to imagine the future.

Online searches only heightened his fears, revealing grim statistics for late-stage throat cancers.

Further tests confirmed the severity, and he travelled to India where doctors prescribed a combination of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The treatment took a heavy toll.

His weight dropped from 74kg to 40kg as swallowing became difficult and his appetite vanished.

Returning to Kenya, he went into isolation due to his weakened immunity, especially as Covid-19 cases surged.

Months later, he returned to India for surgery, where part of his voice box was removed.

“Before anaesthesia, I offered silent prayers and surrendered everything to God.”

“When I woke up, it felt like a movie scene in the ICU,” he recalled.

Just as recovery began, Namulanda faced another blow.

On the day of his three-month post-surgery review, a colleague informed him of a dismissal notice from Standard Group.

Shocked, he tried to challenge the decision, hoping his medical condition would be considered.

Instead, he was offered severance in ten instalments and told to sign or risk losing payment.

Fourteen months later, Namulanda says he is still pleading for the full settlement.

“I have written several emails explaining how badly I need this money to ease my financial strain, but I still haven’t gotten a breakthrough.

“I remain hopeful as I pray about the matter,” he shared.

