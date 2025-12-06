"SEE GOD" - SONKO celebrates as GIFT OSINYA, the boy he adopted after his mother was killed by AL-SHABAAB, graduates! (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 06, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has penned a moving tribute to his adopted son, Gift Osinya, after the young man graduated from Scott Christian University.

In a heartfelt post shared on his official X account on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, Sonko reflected on Gift’s extraordinary journey from tragedy to triumph.

Gift’s story is etched in Kenya’s memory.

In March 2014, he and his baby brother, Satrin, survived a horrific Al-Shabab attack at Joy Church in Likoni, Mombasa.

Their mother, Veronica Atieno, was killed while shielding her son.

The bullet that claimed her life lodged in Satrin’s head, later removed in a delicate surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital.

In the aftermath, Sonko stepped in, adopting the two boys and giving them a new home.

Recalling those dark days, Sonko praised Gift’s resilience.

“See God! The God of miracles, the God of second chances. The same God who held Gift and Satrin when darkness tried to swallow them.”

“Today, Gift graduates from Scott Christian University, a moment only God could write,” he wrote.

Sonko described Gift as a “lion” who stood strong after the tragedy, holding his baby brother and rebuilding their lives from ashes.

He emphasized that the graduation was not just an academic milestone, but a testament to divine grace and perseverance.

“To survive that storm and stand here today is nothing short of divine. Gift’s journey is living proof that God still performs wonders.

“Gift, my son, we are proud. This is just the beginning,” Sonko added.

