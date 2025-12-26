“Sorry, I prefer single mothers,” Comedian OGA OBINNA tells 18-year-old lady offering to give him twins (Screenshots)







Friday, December 26, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and media personality, Steve Thompson Maghana, popularly known as Oga Obinna, has caused a buzz on social media after publicly responding to romantic advances from an 18-year-old admirer.

Obinna made it clear that while he appreciates admiration from fans, he maintains firm personal boundaries, particularly when it comes to age and relationships.

On Thursday night, December 25th, 2025, Obinna took to his official Instagram account to share screenshots of a private conversation initiated by a young woman identified as Shaline.

The exchange came shortly after the lady went viral in Kakamega for carrying a placard professing her love for Obinna and boldly stating she was ready to give him a set of twins.

In her message, Shaline introduced herself by referencing the placard, writing, “Hello, good evening, I’m Shaline. The one on that postcard.” Obinna responded politely but firmly, explaining that she was still very young and not someone he could consider romantically.

He added that he prefers dating single mothers and stressed that 18 was “too young” for him.

Taking a fatherly tone, the father of five advised Shaline to focus on her education and future before thinking about love or children.

“Also, at 18, what are you doing thinking of children, focus, Shaline. You will think of me in 6 years when you will remember this text,” he added.

He told her she would likely understand his response several years down the line.

Despite the rejection, Shaline expressed a desire to meet him briefly in public, even if only to greet him or take a photo together.

“It’s okay, no problem. Though I really desire to meet you and greet you in person.”

“I really wanted to meet you in person, even if it’s public. I just say hi or maybe take a picture together,” she said.

Obinna declined again, cautioning her against publicly displaying her phone number for safety reasons and assuring her they might meet someday.

He later blocked her, ending the conversation, and humorously asked single mothers not to approach him with love confessions, igniting mixed reactions across social media.

“Sasa nani amempa namba yawa. Team mafisi wale wako hapa aki kawacheni kagrow, bado ni katoto Ma Single Matha msinijaribu lakini,” he said.