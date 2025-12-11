Singer VIVIAN breaks silence after her ex-husband, SAM WEST, proposes to new girlfriend and reveals wedding plans - “Hata mimi nimepata mtoto”







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Kenyan songstress, Vivian Wambui Ndirangu, popularly known as Vivianne Kenya, has broken her silence as her ex-husband, Sam West, readies for his upcoming wedding.

In an interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Vivianne made it clear that she harbors no bitterness.

“Of course, life has to move on na mimi pia nimepata mtoto, nimekuwa ulaya sasa nimekuja kutembea kidogo,” she said.

After relocating to the US, Vivianne was blessed with a baby boy named Jasiri.

While she remains private about her current love life, she revealed that she now splits her time between Kenya and America, enjoying motherhood and fresh opportunities.

“Nikiwa ready nitawaambia lakini mujue mimi sahi ni Kenya America hiyoo ndio maisha yangu,” she added.

“Mungu amenibariki na baby boy anaitwa Jasiri.”

Reflecting on her journey, the singer emphasized the importance of embracing life’s seasons:

“When a season ends, you cannot bring the dead back to life. Move forward and do what makes you happy.”

Meanwhile, Sam West is preparing to wed Precious West in a highly anticipated ceremony this Saturday.

He described the union as more than a celebration - it is a spiritual milestone.

“Marriage must begin on the right foundation, anchored in faith,” he explained, adding that past mistakes will not be repeated.

Sam and Vivianne’s relationship, which began in 2016 and included a traditional wedding in 2018, ended in 2022.

Despite the public nature of their split, both have chosen to move forward with positivity.





The Kenyan DAILY POST