Singer IRIE LOVE opens up on personal decision that led to divorce from Kenyan husband - "I was very clear from the beginning"

Tuesday, December 09, 2025 - Hawaiian-born reggae and R&B singer, Irie Love, has spoken candidly about the deeply personal choice that led to the collapse of her marriage.
In an interview with comedian Oga Obinna, the soulful
songstress revealed that her decision to remain childfree was a defining factor
in the breakdown of her marriage with her Kenyan husband.
She explained that she had always been upfront about not
wanting children, yet many people - especially men - assume women will
eventually change their minds.
“I was very clear from the beginning,” she said, adding that
while some women compromise for companionship, she was unwilling to sacrifice
such a fundamental part of her identity.
“A lot of men think they can change a woman’s mind, which that is true
because a times women desire companionship more than they desire to stay true
to themself, so they make the sacrifice, but I’m just not that type of woman.”
Her marriage, to a man of mixed Kenyan and Dutch heritage
whom she met while touring in London, lasted eight years before ending in
disappointment. “I have only been married once, for eight years - never again.”
“They didn’t step up. It’s too late,” she reflected.
According to the step up hit-maker, choosing not to
have children has been liberating.
She describes her life as one anchored in freedom,
creativity, and spontaneous adventure.
“I like a life where I can follow my passion, bliss, and
adventure,” she shared.
This choice, she added, allows her to show up fully for her
family, whether caring for nieces and nephews, supporting her grandparents, or
helping her mother without hesitation.
The singer views her womb as a source of creative energy,
one she channels into “creating worlds outside of just having a child.”
Her upbringing also shaped her perspective: born to very
young parents, she decided early on that motherhood was not her path.
“Kids? No. I clocked it. Locked and loaded, signed, sealed, and delivered,” she declared.
