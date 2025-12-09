Singer IRIE LOVE opens up on personal decision that led to divorce from Kenyan husband - "I was very clear from the beginning"







Tuesday, December 09, 2025 - Hawaiian-born reggae and R&B singer, Irie Love, has spoken candidly about the deeply personal choice that led to the collapse of her marriage.

In an interview with comedian Oga Obinna, the soulful songstress revealed that her decision to remain childfree was a defining factor in the breakdown of her marriage with her Kenyan husband.

She explained that she had always been upfront about not wanting children, yet many people - especially men - assume women will eventually change their minds.

“I was very clear from the beginning,” she said, adding that while some women compromise for companionship, she was unwilling to sacrifice such a fundamental part of her identity.

“A lot of men think they can change a woman’s mind, which that is true because a times women desire companionship more than they desire to stay true to themself, so they make the sacrifice, but I’m just not that type of woman.”

Her marriage, to a man of mixed Kenyan and Dutch heritage whom she met while touring in London, lasted eight years before ending in disappointment. “I have only been married once, for eight years - never again.”

“They didn’t step up. It’s too late,” she reflected.

According to the step up hit-maker, choosing not to have children has been liberating.

She describes her life as one anchored in freedom, creativity, and spontaneous adventure.

“I like a life where I can follow my passion, bliss, and adventure,” she shared.

This choice, she added, allows her to show up fully for her family, whether caring for nieces and nephews, supporting her grandparents, or helping her mother without hesitation.

The singer views her womb as a source of creative energy, one she channels into “creating worlds outside of just having a child.”

Her upbringing also shaped her perspective: born to very young parents, she decided early on that motherhood was not her path.

“Kids? No. I clocked it. Locked and loaded, signed, sealed, and delivered,” she declared.





