Singer BIEN’s wife, CHIKI KURUKA, speaks out on pressure to have children, reveals some people are telling BIEN to find a woman who will “produce for him kids”







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Chiki Kuruka, wife to award-winning Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza, has opened up about the intense and often painful pressure women face regarding motherhood.

In a candid Instagram post shared on Friday, December 19th, 2025, Chiki described the constant questioning about when she and Bien plan to have children as intrusive, disrespectful and deeply harmful.

She expressed frustration at unsolicited opinions from strangers, noting that while some may ask in good faith, many comments are rooted in entitlement and sexism.

“I’ve had many comments from both women and men telling Bien to find a woman who will produce children for him,” she revealed, calling the remarks dehumanising.

According to Chiki, such statements reduce women to their reproductive capacity, ignoring their autonomy and ambitions.

She argued that just as society understands mothers should not be interrogated or disrespected in public, women’s wombs should also be off-limits.

“Unless we ourselves open up the forum for conversation, our bodies and our choices should not be public property,” she stated.

Chiki and Bien, who have been together for 11 years and tied the knot in March 2020, have previously spoken openly about their views on family and parenthood.

In a past interview Bien said: “If I had kids in the future, I can decide to take a gap year from music to take care of my kids. In my journey of life, I see it as a better option to prioritize caring for my children,”

Adding, “If my wife decided to work and I am supposed to stay at home and look after the kids, raising children is a career.”

“Being a stay-at-home parent involves instilling ethics and nurturing the kids—it’s a full-time job.”

