Singer BIEN’s wife, CHIKI KURUKA, speaks out on pressure to have children, reveals some people are telling BIEN to find a woman who will “produce for him kids”

2025 - Chiki Kuruka, wife to award-winning Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza,
has opened up about the intense and often painful pressure women face regarding
motherhood.
In a candid Instagram post shared on Friday, December 19th,
2025, Chiki described the constant questioning about when she and Bien plan to
have children as intrusive, disrespectful and deeply harmful.
She expressed frustration at unsolicited opinions from
strangers, noting that while some may ask in good faith, many comments are
rooted in entitlement and sexism.
“I’ve had many comments from both women and men telling Bien
to find a woman who will produce children for him,” she revealed, calling the
remarks dehumanising.
According to Chiki, such statements reduce women to their
reproductive capacity, ignoring their autonomy and ambitions.
She argued that just as society understands mothers should
not be interrogated or disrespected in public, women’s wombs should also be
off-limits.
“Unless we ourselves open up the forum for conversation, our
bodies and our choices should not be public property,” she stated.
Chiki and Bien, who have been together for 11 years and tied
the knot in March 2020, have previously spoken openly about their views on
family and parenthood.
In a past interview Bien said: “If I had kids in the future, I can decide
to take a gap year from music to take care of my kids. In my journey of life, I
see it as a better option to prioritize caring for my children,”
Adding, “If my wife decided to work and I am supposed to stay
at home and look after the kids, raising children is a career.”
“Being a stay-at-home parent involves instilling ethics and
nurturing the kids—it’s a full-time job.”
