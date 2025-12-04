Singer BIEN recounts how he once ordered a fan kicked out of Sauti Sol performance for disrespecting CHIMANO - “Nilisema toa huyu jamaa hapa sahii”







Thursday, December 04, 2025 – Award-winning Kenyan singer, Bien Aimé Baraza, has opened up about a striking moment on stage when he had to ask a fan to leave during one of Sauti Sol’s performances.

Speaking candidly on the MicCheque podcast, Bien reflected on the challenges performers face in managing audience energy.

The conversation was sparked by Burna Boy’s recent encounter, where the Nigerian singer kicked out a lady from her concert for sleeping, which Bien weighed in on.

“I have a very different opinion about the whole thing. Burna Boy is uncancelable,” he said, emphasizing the Nigerian star’s influence.

Asked how he reacts when spotting someone asleep during his set, Bien explained that he balances care with focus.

“Ebu, check on her is she fine? Are you fine? Do you need some water?”

“But nikiona kama amechoka namlenga because kuna watu wengine wananiwatch na nashugulikia tu wale wananitaka hiyo time,” he shared.

Bien noted that performers often pick up subtle cues from the crowd, which can affect the overall vibe.

“As a performer, sometimes you are on stage, and there is one person in the audience sapping your energy,” he explained.

Bien recalled one particular incident when he intervened after a fan disrespected fellow band member, Chimano.

“Kuna day tulikuwa tunaperfom na kuna mtu hapo mbele (anadisrespect) Chimano, nilihave kusimamisha show, nikasema ‘toa huyu jamaa hapa sahii,’” Bien revealed.

