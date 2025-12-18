SHOCK as Moiben businessman, JONAH KEMBOI, kills his wife and takes his own life after catching her cheating - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - The Moiben business community is in mourning following a tragic domestic incident in which a well-known businessman killed his wife before taking his own life.

According to reports, the man, identified as Jonah Kemboi, is said to have confronted his wife, Vanice, over allegations of infidelity.

The confrontation reportedly turned violent, resulting in Vanice’s death at the scene.

Jonah later took his own life.

The bodies of the couple were discovered inside their home, sending shockwaves through the local community and leaving family, friends, and neighbours grappling with the sudden loss.

On social media, Vanice and Jonah had often appeared as a happy and loving couple, sharing photos that portrayed a seemingly perfect marriage.

However, sources close to the family indicate that the relationship had been experiencing serious challenges behind the scenes.

News of the incident has sparked an outpouring of grief online, with friends and community members flooding social media with condolence messages while struggling to comprehend the double tragedy.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident as the community continues to mourn the loss of two lives in such heartbreaking circumstances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST