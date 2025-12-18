SHOCK as Moiben businessman, JONAH KEMBOI, kills his wife and takes his own life after catching her cheating - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - The Moiben business community is in mourning following a tragic domestic incident in which a well-known businessman killed his wife before taking his own life.
According
to reports, the man, identified as Jonah
Kemboi, is said to have confronted his wife, Vanice, over allegations of infidelity.
The
confrontation reportedly turned violent, resulting in Vanice’s death at the
scene.
Jonah
later took his own life.
The
bodies of the couple were discovered inside their home, sending shockwaves
through the local community and leaving family, friends, and neighbours
grappling with the sudden loss.
On
social media, Vanice and Jonah had often appeared as a happy and loving couple,
sharing photos that portrayed a seemingly perfect marriage.
However,
sources close to the family indicate that the relationship had been
experiencing serious challenges behind the scenes.
News
of the incident has sparked an outpouring of grief online, with friends and
community members flooding social media with condolence messages while
struggling to comprehend the double tragedy.
Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident as the community continues to mourn the loss of two lives in such heartbreaking circumstances.
