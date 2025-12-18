Kula Kwa macho! See how this well-endowed LADY wearing a figure-hugging dress left men salivating in a city club (VIDEO)







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A viral video of a curvy, confident slay queen dancing the night away in a bustling city club has set social media ablaze.

Her carefree energy and bold moves instantly captivated fellow revelers, and now netizens can’t stop talking.

Many praised her unapologetic confidence, celebrating how she owned the dance floor while radiating pure joy.

From cheeky steps to her vibrant attitude, fans have crowned her the ultimate party girl, embodying the spirit of fun and Nairobi nightlife.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST