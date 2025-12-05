SHOCK as CCTV clips, showing how serial killer HASHIM DAGANE killed 4 women in a span of 9 days, are played in court - His last victim was his girlfriend







Friday, December 5, 2025 - The High Court on Wednesday viewed a compilation of CCTV footage that prosecutors say captures the final movements of four women allegedly killed by Hashim Dagane Muhumed over a nine-day period in October 2024.

Hashim, who has denied all charges, faces accusations of a pattern of killings investigators describe as deliberate and calculated.

During the session before Lady Justice Margaret Muigai, CCTV expert Corporal Lawrence Kamau walked the court through key movements on the night of October 21st–22nd, when three women were allegedly murdered hours apart in Eastleigh.

Footage shows one woman entering a lift and subsequently a grey vehicle linked to Hashim.

The same vehicle was later seen at Total Energies Athi River before returning to Eastleigh, where two women entered it and were later identified as Amina AbdiRashid Dhahir and Musayba Abdi Mohammed.

At Parklands, the car was recorded reversing over what the officer identified as a human body.

A week later, Hashim is accused of killing his girlfriend, Deka Abdinoor Gorone, at Valley Heights Apartments, Lavington.

CCTV shows him carrying a large trash bag that investigators believe contained her remains, which were later partially recovered at Lang’ata Cemetery.

Police allege the killings are linked by the same vehicle, movements, and timeline.

Video 1 >>>

PART 2: Chilling Video of Man Who Dismembered Girlfriend and Allegedly Boiled Her Remains



Court Shown CCTV of Man Accused of Killing Four Women, Dismembering and Boiling One Before Burying Remains in Lang’ata

The Court on Wednesday watched a compilation of CCTV footage that… pic.twitter.com/F5hw7HSmNj — Court Helicopter News (@CourtHelicopter) December 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST