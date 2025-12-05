Robbed at Gunpoint! Phone seller narrates how rider lost iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung S25 Ultra to an armed thug in Utawala (VIDEO)

Friday, December 5, 2025 - A youthful Nairobi phone dealer is counting heavy losses after his delivery rider was robbed at gunpoint in Utawala while delivering two high-end smartphones to a supposed customer.
According to the businessman, who operates a shop in
Nairobi’s CBD, a client placed an order for an iPhone 17 Pro Max and
a Samsung S25 Ultra, promising to pay upon delivery.
The two devices are valued at Ksh 333,000.
The seller dispatched his rider to the address provided by
the client in Utawala.
Upon arrival, the rider called the client, who claimed that he
was just about to step out of his house to collect the delivery.
Moments later, before the alleged buyer appeared, an armed
thug confronted the rider and demanded the gadgets.
Fearing for his life, the rider surrendered the phones as
the attacker pointed a firearm at him.
The businessman reported the incident to the police
immediately.
Detectives later visited the scene, but investigations hit a
snag as there were no CCTV cameras installed around the area to
capture the robbery.
The matter is now under police investigation as the victim
urges riders and online sellers to remain vigilant when handling
cash-on-delivery requests.
