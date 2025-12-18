SHAME! Wheelchair at Busia County Referral Hospital sparks outrage (PHOTOs)







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Busia County Referral Hospital is facing public criticism after photos of a visibly damaged and poorly maintained wheelchair surfaced online, raising serious concerns about the state of patient care in the facility.

The images, which have since sparked outrage, show a wheelchair in deplorable condition, a shocking sight for a hospital meant to serve some of the most vulnerable patients in the County.

Many Kenyans online have questioned how patients with mobility challenges are expected to access dignified healthcare when even basic equipment is neglected.





