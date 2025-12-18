Majority of Kenyans have become poorer since RUTO took over as President, new TIFA survey reveals

Thursday, December
18, 2025 - A new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has
revealed that most Kenyans continue to experience financial strain since
President William Ruto assumed office.
The report, released on Thursday, December 18th,
2025, is based on interviews conducted between November 10th and 17th
with 2,053 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties.
Findings show that while the pace of economic decline may be
slowing, the majority of households still feel worse off compared to previous
years.
The report warns that the “lived economy” remains a
significant vulnerability for the Government as it heads towards the 2027
elections.
“While the pace of decline may be slowing, most households still feel
economically worse off, and the lived economy remains a major vulnerability for
the Government heading towards 2027,” read the TIFA report.
TIFA notes that despite small gains in certain sectors, the
overall economic narrative remains overwhelmingly negative, with limited signs
of broad-based recovery.
According to the poll, 44 percent of Kenyans define the
country’s most pressing challenges in economic terms, citing unemployment,
poverty, and high prices as far more urgent than political, security or social
issues.
The report emphasizes that for many citizens, the national
crisis is not rooted in instability or insecurity but in the struggle for
economic survival.
