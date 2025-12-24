SHAME as a man and his slay queen girlfriend are caught shoplifting in a busy shopping mall (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - A video circulating on social media has captured the moment a man and his girlfriend were caught shoplifting at a busy shopping mall.

In the video, the two suspects are seen being escorted in handcuffs by mall attendants and handed over to police officers, who then led them to a waiting vehicle.

Shoppers in the background were heard taunting the couple as they were being taken away.

The suspects were dressed smartly, possibly attempting to avoid attracting attention.

Watch the video.

This couple was caught shop lifting in Sandton, Mandela Square. pic.twitter.com/iW55frQGGd — SA NATIONAL TRAFFIC UPDATES (@lnnocent191535) December 23, 2025

