SETH PANYAKO urges men to pay dowry in instalments and opens up on why he was reluctant to marry a Luhya woman







Friday, December 05, 2025 - Kenyan unionist and politician, Seth Panyako, has stirred conversation online after revealing his unconventional approach to dowry payments.

Speaking on Oga Obinna’s YouTube show on Thursday, December 4th, 2025, Panyako explained why he prefers paying dowry in small portions rather than settling it all at once.

According to him, spreading the payments makes the process more enjoyable and keeps him connected to the bride’s family.

“Mahari inalipwa pole pole, haimaliziki. Unalipa kidogo kidogo unaenda una kula kuku tena unalipa.”

“Ukilipa yote hautakula kuku,” he quipped, noting that each visit becomes a chance to share meals and celebrate traditions.

He added that the method is practical and ensures families bond over the cultural rituals.

“Every time unatembea unakula kuku.”

“Lazima ukule kuku ukipeleka mahari buana,” he said.

Panyako revealed that this approach will guide his upcoming dowry ceremony for his second wife, confident that the family will welcome the process.

He also opened up about his marital journey, saying his first wife is Kikuyu from Nyahururu, originally from Nyeri.

“Bibi wa kwanza huyo tumemalizana. Mimi sijaoa hata mluya bado,” he remarked, describing himself as a nationalist who embraces diversity.

His second wife is from the Nandi community, and he hinted that a possible third wife could be Luhya, depending on circumstances.

However, he admitted that he has been cautious about marrying within his own community, fearing the risk of unknowingly marrying a relative due to the vast size of his extended family.

“I lived out for many years. And I feared marrying a Luhya because I feel I could marry a relative. Because my family is so huge.”

“We could be huge in terms of ukoo, lakini kwa mali ndio hatuna.” he joked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST