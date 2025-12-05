Health PS OLUGA lauds Kenya-U.S Ksh 208 billion Health Cooperation Framework as a “game changer” for the country’s health sector

Friday, December 05,
2025 - Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has hailed
the newly signed Kenya-United States Health Cooperation Framework as a “game
changer” for the country’s health sector.
The Ksh.208 billion agreement, signed in Washington, D.C,
follows months of negotiations between the two governments.
Over the next five years, the United States will channel
investments directly into key health institutions, including the Social Health
Authority (SHA), the Digital Health Agency (DHA), and the Kenya Medical
Supplies Agency (KEMSA).
Dr. Oluga, who led the Kenyan delegation, described the pact
as a landmark achievement aligned with ongoing health reforms.
“It has been a great honour leading the Kenyan team in the
negotiations with the American team,” he said at the signing ceremony.
He emphasized that the framework secures long-term funding
certainty for critical programmes while embedding mutual accountability and
domestic financing commitments.
“This cooperation framework is quite a departure from the
past and will have a lasting impact on health for all,” he noted, adding that
implementation will be carried out “efficiently, effectively and with
accountability.”
The framework establishes a long-term partnership aimed at
expanding health financing, strengthening primary healthcare, and enhancing
service delivery.
It also provides for co-investment, capacity building, and
predictable support for priority programmes.
President William Ruto, who witnessed the signing alongside
US President Donald Trump, welcomed the deal, saying it builds on Kenya’s
efforts to expand essential services through the SHA.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale echoed the sentiments,
calling the pact “a new chapter in Kenya-US collaboration.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
