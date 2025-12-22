See how VERA SIDIKA nearly caused a stampede in a Kisii club with her jaw-dropping ássets’ - Even LADIES were salivating (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Voluptuous Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has once again reminded fans why she remains a force in the entertainment scene more than a decade since her debut.

Over the weekend, she headlined the anniversary celebration of the popular Magnum Bar and Restaurant in Kisii, and true to form, she didn’t disappoint.

Dressed in a daring, figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her famous curves, Vera radiated infectious energy as she mingled with fans and lit up the event.

Her presence nearly caused a stampede as excited revellers jostled to catch a glimpse of her, with many seizing the chance to snap photos alongside the celebrated socialite.

Vera’s star power proves she still commands unmatched attention wherever she goes.

