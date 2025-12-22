See how VERA SIDIKA nearly caused a stampede in a Kisii club with her jaw-dropping ássets’ - Even LADIES were salivating (PHOTOs)

Monday, December 22, 2025 - Voluptuous Kenyan
socialite, Vera Sidika, has once again reminded fans why she remains a force in
the entertainment scene more than a decade since her debut.
Over the weekend, she headlined the anniversary celebration
of the popular Magnum Bar and Restaurant in Kisii, and true to form, she didn’t
disappoint.
Dressed in a daring, figure-hugging outfit that accentuated
her famous curves, Vera radiated infectious energy as she mingled with fans and
lit up the event.
Her presence nearly caused a stampede as excited revellers
jostled to catch a glimpse of her, with many seizing the chance to snap photos
alongside the celebrated socialite.
Vera’s star power proves she still commands unmatched
attention wherever she goes.
See the photos below.
