Romantic or a simp? A man sparks reactions after proposing to his girlfriend in style at Hemingways Hotel, Karen (VIDEO)

Monday, December 22, 2025 - A man has set social media abuzz after proposing to his girlfriend in style at the luxurious Hemingways Hotel in Karen.
In the viral video, the lady is seen overwhelmed with
joy as the man goes down on one knee, holding a ring and popping the big
question.
The romantic setup included flowers, candlelight, and
even a live band, adding flair to the unforgettable moment.
Friends cheered as the lady erupted in joy and accepted
the proposal.
The video has sparked mixed reactions online.
Many praised the gesture as romantic, while others
jokingly warned that relationships that begin with grandeur sometimes end
in tears.
Watch the video
Kenyan lady was overjoyed after her boyfriend surprised her with a proposal at Hemingways Hotel, Karen ❤️— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) December 22, 2025
— 🎥 Dennis Bezalel pic.twitter.com/E9HIj5c4bo
