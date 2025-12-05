CCTV captures Utawala chemist theft as attendant is distracted by female accomplice (VIDEO)

Friday, December 5, 2025 - A chemist attendant in
Utawala, Nairobi, is appealing to members of the public to help identify and
trace two suspects involved in a daring phone theft captured on CCTV.
The incident occurred earlier this week when a woman walked
into the chemist and engaged the attendant in what appeared to be a routine
inquiry.
According to the attendant, the woman seemed unusually
chatty and kept shifting the conversation, raising suspicion only after the
theft had already taken place.
CCTV footage from the shop shows that as the lady kept the
staff member occupied, a second individual, believed to be her accomplice,
approached the counter discreetly and swiftly snatched a mobile phone placed
near the edge.
The two suspects then left the premises moments apart,
leaving the attendant unaware that the device was missing until later.
The stolen phone is said to contain important business
information, prompting the victim to seek urgent assistance in recovering it.
Watch the footage.
