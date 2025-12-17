Radio host MWALIMU RACHEL explains why dating within same industry, especially in entertainment, never works - “It is too chaotic”

Wednesday, December
17, 2025 - Radio host, Mwalimu Rachel, has sparked
conversation after sharing her candid views on why dating within the same
industry can be more chaotic than romantic.
The debate began when her co-host, DJ
Xclusive, suggested that people with similar experiences - such
as divorcees or entertainers - should date each other to avoid
misunderstandings.
He argued that shared battles create stronger bonds, saying,
“Think
about it, if wewe ni divorcee, date divorcee mwenzako.”
“You have already gone through a battle, you have already, do not go and
find someone who has never gone through it, then mnaanza
kukorofishana.”
“Kuna wale
wanajifanya prophetess, please waoane tu.”
“Wakae
pamoja. So that relationship ikue ni hao wawili na yesu.”
“Now, the next group, if you are in the entertainment industry, kindly
date and marry someone in the entertainment industry.”
Rachel, however, pushed back firmly. “Never! Hapo
sikubaliani na wewe,” she declared, stressing that relationships thrive on
balance, not overlapping egos and clashing schedules.
She explained that entertainers already juggle demanding
timetables, and pairing two equally busy personalities often leads to stress
rather than harmony.
“You have to work out schedules that would work. Maybe
weekends are better,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of intentional
planning.
But beyond logistics, Rachel highlighted deeper issues:
competition and ego.
“Imagine me, in this entertainment industry, dating another mwendawazimu
like me… oh my goodness. It is too chaotic,” she said.
She added that ambition within the same field can easily
spark rivalry.
“He will want to be a superstar. Excuse me, there can only
be one,” she quipped, pointing out how overlapping goals can strain a
relationship.
