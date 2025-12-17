Radio host MWALIMU RACHEL explains why dating within same industry, especially in entertainment, never works - “It is too chaotic”







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Radio host, Mwalimu Rachel, has sparked conversation after sharing her candid views on why dating within the same industry can be more chaotic than romantic.

The debate began when her co-host, DJ Xclusive, suggested that people with similar experiences - such as divorcees or entertainers - should date each other to avoid misunderstandings.

He argued that shared battles create stronger bonds, saying, “Think about it, if wewe ni divorcee, date divorcee mwenzako.”

“You have already gone through a battle, you have already, do not go and find someone who has never gone through it, then mnaanza kukorofishana.”

“Kuna wale wanajifanya prophetess, please waoane tu.”

“Wakae pamoja. So that relationship ikue ni hao wawili na yesu.”

“Now, the next group, if you are in the entertainment industry, kindly date and marry someone in the entertainment industry.”

Rachel, however, pushed back firmly. “Never! Hapo sikubaliani na wewe,” she declared, stressing that relationships thrive on balance, not overlapping egos and clashing schedules.

She explained that entertainers already juggle demanding timetables, and pairing two equally busy personalities often leads to stress rather than harmony.

“You have to work out schedules that would work. Maybe weekends are better,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of intentional planning.

But beyond logistics, Rachel highlighted deeper issues: competition and ego.

“Imagine me, in this entertainment industry, dating another mwendawazimu like me… oh my goodness. It is too chaotic,” she said.

She added that ambition within the same field can easily spark rivalry.

“He will want to be a superstar. Excuse me, there can only be one,” she quipped, pointing out how overlapping goals can strain a relationship.

