Prominent lawyer CLIFF OMBETA advises blogger EDGAR OBARE after Sh6 million defamation fine for exposing how slay queen BERNICE NUNAH snatched ex-KTN’s ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s husband







Friday, December 5, 2025 - Prominent Kenyan lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has weighed in following a court ruling that ordered blogger Edgar Obare to pay Sh 6 million in damages to model Bernice Nunah and a co-plaintiff over a defamatory post published in 2022.

The case stemmed from Obare’s exposé alleging an affair involving Nunah and former KTN anchor, Zubeidah Kananu’s husband.

While Obare insisted he had presented evidence in court, the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, awarding Sh 4 million in general damages and Sh 2 million in exemplary and aggravated damages, along with a permanent injunction restraining further defamatory publications.

Reacting to the judgment, Ombeta advised the outspoken blogger to pay the fine and pursue an appeal later, warning against taking extreme measures.

“Ndugu. Lipa alafu, you appeal. What and how... is under the water now. Civil jail is not a good idea,” Ombeta tweeted, cautioning that defying the court could have serious consequences.





The Kenyan DAILY POST