Prominent lawyer CLIFF OMBETA advises blogger EDGAR OBARE after Sh6 million defamation fine for exposing how slay queen BERNICE NUNAH snatched ex-KTN’s ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s husband

Ombeta, has weighed in
following a court ruling that ordered blogger Edgar Obare to pay Sh 6
million in damages to model Bernice Nunah and a co-plaintiff over a
defamatory post published in 2022.
The case stemmed from Obare’s exposé alleging an affair
involving Nunah and former KTN anchor, Zubeidah
Kananu’s husband.
While Obare insisted he had presented evidence in court, the
judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, awarding Sh 4
million in general damages and Sh 2 million in exemplary and aggravated
damages, along with a permanent injunction restraining further
defamatory publications.
Reacting to the judgment, Ombeta advised the outspoken
blogger to pay the fine
and pursue an appeal later, warning against taking extreme
measures.
“Ndugu. Lipa alafu, you appeal. What and how... is under the water now. Civil jail is not a good idea,” Ombeta tweeted, cautioning that defying the court could have serious consequences.
