“Waluhya Wamefikiwa’ - Netizens react to viral video of a ‘portable’ Posho Mill that can fit in the kitchen (VIDEO)







Friday, December 05, 2025 - A viral video has captured the imagination of Kenyans after showcasing a miniature solar‑powered posho mill designed to fit right inside the kitchen.

Unveiled during the Kenya National Farmers’ Federation (KENAFF) AGM, the innovation grinds maize just like a traditional mill but with a modern twist.

Unlike the noisy diesel or electric versions, this portable mill runs quietly on solar energy, making it ideal for home use.

In the clip, the demonstrator proudly declares: “A whole posho mill. Inatumia solar power, no noise, no drama, no queue-just fresh indigenous maize flour straight to the bucket.”

“Sasa unaeza tengeneza unga ukiwa home.”

The invention has sparked lively reactions online, with many netizens - especially from communities that treasure ugali - inquiring how to get one.

However, the excitement is tempered by its hefty price tag of Ksh 200,000, leaving fans torn between admiration for the innovation and the reality of affordability.

Watch the video and reactions.

Someone made a Poshomill that can fit in your kitchen!

( Courtesy of Wamugunda)

