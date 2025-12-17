PHOTOs!! One of the two brothers shot dead along Moi Avenue after robbing Sacco Manager 300K leaves behind a beautiful wife who is mourning him: “Your love was real”







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Following the tragic shooting along Nairobi’s Moi Avenue that claimed the lives of two brothers, who robbed a Sacco manager of Ksh 300,000, a woman believed to be the wife of one of the deceased has shared a heartbreaking tribute on TikTok.

In her emotional post, the grieving widow does not speak about her husband’s involvement in crime.

Instead, she focuses on love and the beautiful moments they experienced together.

“Losing you didn’t just hurt - it shattered me,” she wrote. “You were my safety, my love, my home.”

Her words paint a deeply personal picture of a man who, to her, was far more than the tragic circumstances surrounding his death.

She describes him as the person who believed in her when she was still learning how to believe in herself and someone whose presence made her world feel kinder and safer.

Now, she says, she moves through life with an emptiness she cannot explain.

“I smile, I breathe, I exist - but something in me is missing,” she shared. “I’m left carrying memories instead of your voice, your hugs and your presence.”

Seeing his body, she says, broke whatever part of her was still holding on.

“Your love was real. Rare. Irreplaceable,” she added.

