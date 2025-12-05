NYASH GALORE!! Video of well-endowed Slay Queens having a good time in a city club leaves men salivating! (WATCH)







Friday, December 05, 2025 - A video of bold Nairobi slay queens having a good time in a nightclub shared online has left netizens talking.

In the viral video, the two well-endowed slay queens dressed to turn heads, are lost in their world, enjoying the music.

However, it is their wild antics that excited netizens, especially men who are salivating over their jaw-dropping curves.

This is why Nairobi nightlife never disappoints.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST