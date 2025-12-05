He was already divorced when I met him - Slay queen BERNICE NUNAH denies breaking ex-KTN’s ZUBEIDAH KANANU’s marriage! Confirms she’s dating her ex-husband







Friday, December 5, 2025 - City model and social media influencer, Bernice Nunah, has distanced herself from claims that she was involved in the collapse of former KTN anchor, Zubeidah Kananu’s marriage.

Nunah, who has been trending following a court victory in her defamation case against blogger Edgar Obare, says the allegations that she “broke a home” are false and damaging.

She maintains that when she met businessman Martin Koome, who was linked to the controversy, he had already separated from Kananu.

According to Bernice, the narrative that she was a homewrecker was fueled by online speculation and Obare’s posts, which she says painted her unfairly.

These posts later became the basis of her defamation suit against the blogger.

Earlier this week, a Nairobi court ordered Obare to pay Sh 6 million in damages and issue a public apology for the 2022 publication that the court found defamatory.

Obare had insisted he presented “receipts” to support his reporting, but the court ruled in favour of Nunah and a co-plaintiff.