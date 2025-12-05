Netizen narrates how a toxic baby mama humiliated baby daddy trying to see his child in Kitengela - Not all men choose to be ‘deadbeats’







Friday, December 05, 2025 - A social media user has narrated a painful encounter where a toxic baby mama humiliated her baby daddy as he went to visit his three-year-old son.

In the viral post, she explains how they had accompanied the man to Kitengela, where he arrived with his car trunk full of shopping, excited and prepared to spend quality time with his child.

However, the visit took a heartbreaking turn.

Upon arrival, the baby mama refused to open the gate, insisting that he should simply peep through it to see his son playing with other children.

“Huskii kuna uyu msee tulimpeleka kuvisit his 3 y/o son… akaamerquest akuja na mtoi.” The post reads.

Instead of allowing a proper visit, she reduced the moment to a humiliating glimpse “kwa fence akicheza na wenzake.”

To make matters worse, she instructed him to leave the shopping with the guards and go away.

Netizens were quick to condemn her behaviour, calling it manipulative and cruel - yet another example of how some willing dads are unfairly painted as “deadbeats” when, in reality, they are victims of spite and control.

See the post below.





