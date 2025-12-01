Nyaribari Masaba MP, DANIEL MANDUKU’s new side chick exposed - Rents her a Ksh 40,000/ Month apartment along Kiambu Road (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament, Hon. Daniel Manduku, is once again in the gossip headlines after his latest side chick was unmasked.



The pretty slay queen, identified as Marion, is said to have taken over the spot previously occupied by Samantha Nyanchama, whom the MP dumped a few months ago.



Insiders claim the wealthy legislator is fully footing the bill for a plush Ksh 40,000-per-month apartment along Kiambu Road where Marion lives and keeps her bank account well-loaded.



According to close sources, Marion has been openly bragging to her inner circle about “bagging” the married MP and enjoying the high-end lifestyle that comes with it.



On Instagram, she flaunts designer bags, frequent vacations and seems addicted to the soft life.



In one of the videos posted on her Instagram account, she is seen flaunting wads of dollars.



Here are recent photos of Marion, the lady currently linked to MP Daniel Manduku:





Watch the video>>>

Nyaribari Masaba MP DANIEL MANDUKU’s new side chick pic.twitter.com/2J5w5nNO3I — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST