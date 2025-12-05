Alining’oa Makucha!! Kenyan woman recounts her shocking ordeal in abusive marriage – Ndoa ni Ngumu! (VIDEO)

Friday, December 05,
2025 - A Kenyan woman has left netizens stunned after bravely recounting
her harrowing experience in an abusive marriage.
Speaking candidly on a podcast, she revealed how her
ex-husband, once trusted by her parents, concealed his cruelty behind gestures
of generosity.
He often bought her family “nyama quarter,” winning their
admiration while secretly subjecting her to torment at home.
The woman disclosed chilling details, including an incident
where her ex-husband bit off her nails, leaving her with painful infections
that required months of treatment.
Despite her attempts to confide in her parents, they
struggled to believe her, convinced by his outward charm.
Her testimony comes at a time when more women are breaking
the silence on gender-based violence, urging those trapped in toxic marriages
to find courage and seek help before tragedy strikes.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The institution of Marriage is quite messy nowadays! pic.twitter.com/Zywz3HNNkn— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 4, 2025
0 Comments