Alining’oa Makucha!! Kenyan woman recounts her shocking ordeal in abusive marriage – Ndoa ni Ngumu! (VIDEO)







Friday, December 05, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has left netizens stunned after bravely recounting her harrowing experience in an abusive marriage.

Speaking candidly on a podcast, she revealed how her ex-husband, once trusted by her parents, concealed his cruelty behind gestures of generosity.

He often bought her family “nyama quarter,” winning their admiration while secretly subjecting her to torment at home.

The woman disclosed chilling details, including an incident where her ex-husband bit off her nails, leaving her with painful infections that required months of treatment.

Despite her attempts to confide in her parents, they struggled to believe her, convinced by his outward charm.

Her testimony comes at a time when more women are breaking the silence on gender-based violence, urging those trapped in toxic marriages to find courage and seek help before tragedy strikes.

Watch the video below.

The institution of Marriage is quite messy nowadays! pic.twitter.com/Zywz3HNNkn — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 4, 2025