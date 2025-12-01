MP OTIENDO AMOLLO’s son, RODNEY, caught by his beautiful wife, ELLE, cheating on her with multiple LADIES - Remember their fancy wedding?







Monday, December 1, 2025 - Rarieda MP, Otiendo Amollo’s son, Rodney Amollo, has become the subject of online chatter after word got out that his marriage to Elle Cecilia may be facing challenges.

According to whispers, Rodney has allegedly been involved with multiple women despite his glamorous 2023 wedding to Elle, an event that trended on social media for its elegance and high-profile guest list.

Sources close to the couple claim Elle recently came across what she believed to be evidence of infidelity, prompting her to temporarily leave their home.

In the damning evidence that almost wrecked their marriage, Rodney was reportedly having wild ‘fun’ with two ladies.

The two later reconciled, though the marriage may still be strained.

Elle reportedly tolerates Rodney’s cheating behaviours for fear of being judged by the society if she walks out of the troubled marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST