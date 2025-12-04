MOSES KURIA speaks after GEORGE ALADWA rejects his running mate offer for 2027 Governor race







Thursday, December 04, 2025 - Chama Cha Kazi party leader, Moses Kuria, has spoken out following Makadara MP, George Aladwa’s public rejection of his offer to serve as running mate in the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

Kuria alleged that Aladwa’s decision was influenced by “powerful offices.”

In a statement on social media, the former Cabinet Secretary expressed disappointment over the development, claiming that Aladwa had been summoned and directed to denounce the agreement.

“George Aladwa was summoned last evening by holders of extremely powerful offices and ordered to denounce our agreement on Nairobi Governor ticket.”

“I respect his decision,” Kuria stated.

Kuria, who previously served as a presidential adviser, urged those he described as political forces to “relax,” insisting that his bid for Nairobi Governor was aimed at rescuing what he termed as a “collapsing city.”

He added, “I want to tell those forces to relax. I want to be Governor of Nairobi to save this collapsing city.”

“But it’s not life and death affair for me.”

On November 30th, Kuria had shared a campaign poster naming Aladwa as his running mate, signaling a possible alliance between Chama Cha Kazi and ODM.

However, Aladwa dismissed the announcement on December 2nd, declaring that his intention is to vie for the Nairobi Governorship under ODM.

“I have said that I will not be Moses Kuria’s deputy, I will be vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat under the ODM party in 2027,” Aladwa affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST