Money Laundering?? RUTO’s flowergirl, MILLICENT OMANGA, opens a high-end liquor shop in Tanzania (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has once again set tongues wagging after unveiling a luxurious, high-end liquor shop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Photos shared online show the grand opening of the outlet, which features premium wines, spirits, cigars, and an upscale ambience designed for affluent clientele.

Sharing the photos on social media, she wrote,” Whiskey Hub Oysterbay Dar es Salaam officially opened its doors. What a Grand opening success - honored by the presence of H.E. Isaac Njenga,”

A section of netizens have questioned the source of capital behind such an extravagant investment, with some wondering whether she is doing money laundering.





See photos.

