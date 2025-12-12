Man shares how his parents reacted after he finally stopped hiding his tattoos and piercings - “Avoid unnecessary fights with them"







Friday, December 12, 2025 - Many young Africans still wrestle with the fear of expressing themselves freely, especially when it comes to body art.

One X user has shared his journey of concealing tattoos and piercings from his parents, admitting that even distance couldn’t erase the fear of their reaction.

“I hid my tattoos and piercings from my parents when I got them… Even though we are miles apart, I still had that fear,” he confessed.

During a recent visit home, however, he decided to embrace authenticity - wearing earrings and revealing his ink.

To his surprise, the moment passed quietly.

His father only asked whether the tattoos were temporary or permanent, with the only other remark being about his beard.

Reflecting on the experience, he concluded with a powerful statement: “You’ll get to a point where your African parents will respect your choices.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST