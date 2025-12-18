Man kills baby mama, calls her mother to his house where she finds body - Suspect on the run (PHOTOs)







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Detectives have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man suspected of killing his baby mama before fleeing the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is alleged to have committed the heinous act and later made a disturbing phone call to the victim’s mother, asking her to go and pick something from his house.

Unaware of what awaited her, the distraught mother reportedly went to the residence, where she was met with a horrifying sight.

Her daughter’s lifeless body was lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was a young woman who had been making plans to join college.

